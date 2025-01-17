Trump-Vance Swearing In Ceremony Moves Indoors

Members of a military honor guard take part in a rehearsal for inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance will be sworn in on January 20. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

9:08 AM – Friday, January 17, 2025

The inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump will be moved indoors due to the dangerously low temperatures expected to hit Washington D.C. on Monday.

Trump is now expected to be sworn-in inside the Capitol Rotunda.

Around the time Trump is set to be sworn in on January 20th, the temperature outside will be 18 or 19 degrees. However, due to the wind and wind chill, it will feel like it’s between 5 and 10 degrees outside.

In 1985, Ronald Regan’s second inauguration was moved inside due to weather. His inauguration was the coldest January Inauguration Day in history, as it was just 7 degrees outside at the time of his swearing in with a wind-chill of -25 degrees.

Regan’s inaugural parade was cancelled that year due the weather.

Discussions regarding where to hold Trump’s inaugural parade and other celebrations are still underway.

