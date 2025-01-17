Trump On Moving Inauguration Indoors Due To Weather: I Don’t Want People Hurt, Conditions Are Dangerous

Donald Trump, arrives on stage during a town hall campaign event at the Lancaster County Convention Center on October 20, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

10:41 AM – Friday, January 17, 2025

Following the announcement that his inauguration ceremony will be moved indoors, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share to the American people that due to an Artic blast and not wanting anyone to get hurt or injured in anyway, he has ordered that all parts of the ceremony be held inside.

“January 20th cannot come fast enough! Everybody, even those that initially opposed a Victory by President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Administration, just want it to happen,” he wrote on Truth Social. “It is my obligation to protect the People of our Country but, before we even begin, we have to think of the Inauguration itself. The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the wind-chill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows. There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!).”

“Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather,” he continued. “The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!”

The President-elect also announced that he will join the live viewing party of the historic event at the Capital One Arena following his Swearing in.

“We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In.”

Plans will remain the same for his victory rally on Saturday and for all three balls Trump is expected to attend on Monday evening; the Commander in Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball and for the Starlight Ball.

“All other events will remain the same, including the Victory Rally at Capital One Arena, on Sunday at 3 P.M. (Doors open at 1 P.M.—Please arrive early!), and all three Inaugural Balls on Monday evening.”

He shared a photo of the expected weather at the end of his Truth Social post.

National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington

Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance are set to be sworn in at the Capitol Rotunda. This venue was last utilized for a presidential inauguration during President Ronald Reagan’s second term in 1985.

