Trump Unveils New Tariffs On Foreign Electronics, Boosting U.S. Chip Industry

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:55 AM – Monday, April 14, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that semiconductors and chips imported into the United States will be hit with specific tariffs, adding that the tariff percentages for the products will be announced within the week.

While speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday night, the 47th president stated that the primary objective of the electronics tariffs is to “uncomplicate” trade in the semiconductor sector.

The president’s announcement suggests, according to political analysts, that the exclusion of smartphones and computers from his reciprocal tariffs on China could be short-lived.

“We wanted to uncomplicate it from a lot of other companies, because we want to make our chips and semiconductors and other things in our country,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The questions on tariffs that will soon impact the semiconductor industry came after the president posted on Truth Social that the National Security Tariff Investigations will be looking at semiconductors and “the WHOLE ELECTRONICS SUPPLY CHAIN.”

In January, the U.S. had a negative trade balance in the semiconductor sector of $322 million, exporting $521 million and importing $843 million — according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity.

“NOBODY is getting ‘off the hook’ for the unfair Trade Balances, and Non Monetary Tariff Barriers, that other Countries have used against us, especially not China which, by far, treats us the worst!” Trump wrote earlier Sunday.

Trump also argued that he didn’t announce an overall tariff exemption on electronics from China on Friday, saying that the products will still face the existing 20% tariff, just not the reciprocal, which are now at 145%.

In response, Beijing increased its own tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%.

In addition, Trump has floated the idea of adding specific tariffs on pharmaceuticals as well, in the hopes that the industries would bring production to the U.S.

“In case of war, in case of whatever, we’re not relying on China and various other countries to supply us with drugs, which is not a good idea, and it’ll happen very fast,” the president said on AF1.

His comments during his trip back to Washington, D.C., mimic other parts of his Truth Social post earlier in the day, where he wrote, in part:

“What has been exposed is that we need to make products in the United States, and that we will not be held hostage by other Countries, especially hostile trading Nations like China, which will do everything within its power to disrespect the American People. We also cannot let them continue to abuse us on Trade, like they have for decades, THOSE DAYS ARE OVER!”

Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that there were no plans yet for Trump to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping on tariffs, accusing China of creating trade friction by responding with tariffs of its own. Nevertheless, he expressed optimism for other deals not involving China.

“My goal is to get meaningful deals before 90 days, and I think we’re going to be there with several countries in the next few weeks,” Greer said.

