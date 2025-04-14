5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near San Diego

General view of downtown San Diego: the host city for the 1992 America’s Cup class world championships shot on February 20, 1992. (Photo by Ken Levine /Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

10:55 AM – Monday, April 14, 2025

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a preliminary 5.2-magnitude earthquake has struck near San Diego, California.

On Monday morning, USGS reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was reported near Julian, California. The small town is located 30 miles northeast of downtown San Diego.

The quake was initially reported as a 6.0., however, it was quickly downgraded to a 5.2.

The have been no reports of damage or injuries.

During the quake, an emergency alert was sent out to individuals in Southern California stating, ”Earthquake Detected! Drop, Cover, Hold On. Protect Yourself.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

