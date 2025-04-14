Nvidia Announces Plans To Manufacture AI Supercomputer Chips ‘Entirely In The U.S.’ Following Trump’s Tariffs

A sign is posted in front of Nvidia headquarters on May 21, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. Chip maker Nvidia will report first quarter earnings on Wednesday, May 22nd. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:09 AM – Monday, April 14, 2025

Following President Donald Trump’s introduction of new tariffs, the multinational corporation and technology company Nvidia revealed that it will produce artificial intelligence (AI) Supercomputer chips “entirely in the U.S.” for the first time.

Advertisement

The semiconductor manufacturer revealed that it plans to build AI servers worth $500 billion in the United States over the next four years — in Houston and Dallas, Texas.

The company has also already started production at chip plants in Phoenix, Arizona, run by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

“NVIDIA is working with its manufacturing partners to design and build factories that, for the first time, will produce NVIDIA AI supercomputers entirely in the U.S.,” the company wrote in a blog post.

“NVIDIA Blackwell chips have started production at TSMC’s chip plants in Phoenix, Arizona. NVIDIA is building supercomputer manufacturing plants in Texas, with Foxconn in Houston and with Wistron in Dallas. Mass production at both plants is expected to ramp up in the next 12-15 months,” the announcement continued. “Together with leading manufacturing partners, the company has commissioned more than a million square feet of manufacturing space to build and test NVIDIA Blackwell chips in Arizona and AI supercomputers in Texas.”

“Within the next four years, NVIDIA plans to produce up to half a trillion dollars of AI infrastructure in the United States through partnerships with TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor and SPIL. These world-leading companies are deepening their partnership with NVIDIA, growing their businesses while expanding their global footprint and hardening supply chain resilience.”

Nvidia’s founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, explained that the “engines of the world’s AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time. Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency.”

The announcement comes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s imposition of a 32% tariff on Taiwan, a key hub for Nvidia’s chip manufacturing operations.

Meanwhile, the White House responded to the announcement as well, noting that the change is “the Trump Effect in action.”

“Onshoring these industries is good for the American worker, good for the American economy, and good for American national security – and the best is yet to come,” the White House added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!