WH Shares Trump’s Physical, Highlighting The President’s ‘Excellent’ Health: ‘Good Heart, A Good Soul’

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:00 PM – Monday, April 14, 2025

The White House released the results of President Donald Trump’s physical examination on Sunday, finding that he is in “excellent cognitive and physical health.”

President Trump underwent his annual physical examination at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday. The results, released on Sunday, dismissed any concerns about his age and mental ability.

The physical was conducted by Dr. Sean P. Barbabella, who is also a Navy captain. Barbabella’s assessment referred to President Trump’s “frequent victories in golf events” as examples of his “active lifestyle.”

The diagnostic summary found no abnormalities, “with the exception of scarring on the right ear from a gunshot wound. Hearing was normal.”

The scarring stems from the assassination attempt carried out by Thomas Matthew Crooks last July during a Butler, Pennsylvania, campaign rally. The would be assassin struck Trump’s right ear.

President Trump also flawlessly passed the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, scoring 30 out of 30.

“I don’t know what to tell you other than I got every answer right,” Trump stated. “I think it’s a pretty well-known test. Whatever it is, I got every one – I got it all right.”

“Overall, I felt I was in very good shape. A good heart, a good soul — a very good soul,” Trump added.

The overall summary of the examination stated: “President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function. His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being. President Trump’s days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events. President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”

