Pete Marocco, Trump Official Who Oversaw USAID Overhaul, Abruptly Leaves State Department

Boxes of drugs delivered by the now-dismantled United States Agency for International Development (USAID) are seen amid medical supply shortages in a pharmacy storeroom at Lodwar County Referral Hospital in Lodwar on April 1, 2025. (Photo by LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:47 AM – Monday, April 14, 2025

A Trump appointed official who has helped and oversaw the dismantling of USAID has reportedly abruptly left his post after just less than three months.

Advertisement

Pete Marocco had been serving as director for the Office of Foreign Assistance since January for the State Department, and put the plan together to shut down USAID during his brief employment as its deputy administrator.

“Pete was brought to State with a big mission to conduct an exhaustive review of every dollar spent on foreign assistance,” a senior administration official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “He conducted that historic task and exposed egregious abuses of taxpayer dollars. “We all expect big things are in store for Pete on his next mission.”

Marocco only learned that his role was coming to an end during a White House meeting late last week when he was asked to turn in his agency badge and laptop, the Wall Street Journal reported.

He had allegedly been at odds with Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the degree of the cuts, which had 83% of USAID funding to overseas projects canceled since President Donald Trump took back the White House.

Morocco also served in Trump’s first administration, working various roles at the State Department and USAID as well as in the Pentagon and Commerce Department.

The State Department is expected to deliver a reorganization plan on Monday to the Office of Management and Budget, explaining how it folded the remainder of USAID into its infrastructure.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!