Trump ‘Trolls’ Trudeau, Labeling Him The Governor Of The ‘Great State Of Canada’ Following Tariff Threat

6:08 PM – Wednesday December 11, 2024

45th and 47th President Donald Trump poked fun at the expense of left-wing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, referring to him as the “governor” of the “Great State of Canada,” joking that the United States should annex Canada if their economy would struggle with Trump’s proposed America-first tariffs.

“It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada,” Trump jokingly wrote in a Truth Social post. “I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on tariffs and trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!”

Trump’s comments reference the time when Trudeau visited the incoming president-elect at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump had threatened to impose tariffs on Canadian imports, unless Canada and Mexico curb the flow of illicit drugs and illegal migrants entering into the United States.

Last fiscal year, at least 43 pounds of fentanyl attempting to enter the U.S. was seized at the Canadian border. Additionally, over 21,000 pounds of fentanyl was seized at the Mexican border. Nevertheless, Canadian leaders argued that bundling Mexico’s influx of illegal drugs and illegal migrants flowing into the United States with Canada is unfair.

Both of the leaders characterized the meeting as “productive,” however, Trudeau warned that the new tariffs would most likely raise prices for U.S. consumers.

“Trump got elected on a commitment to make life better and more affordable for Americans, and I think people south of the border are beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive,” Trudeau stated.

Canada’s U.S. ambassador, Kristen Hillman, also said that America’s trade deficit with Canada was a clear point of contention.

“Trade balances are something that he focuses on so it’s important to engage in that conversation but to put it into context,” Hillman stated. “We are one-tenth the size of the United States so a balanced trade deal would mean per capita we are buying 10 times more from the U.S. than they are buying from us. If that’s his metric we will certainly engage on that.”

Hillmon continued, stating that Canada sold $170 billion in energy products to the United States last year and around 77% of Canada’s exports flow into the United States.

With tensions seemingly rising, Trump continued the bit, posting an A.I. image of himself holding a Canadian flag, along with the caption, “Oh, Canada!”

Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc later responded to the joke, defending Trump’s comments regarding Canada becoming the 51st state of America.

“The president was telling jokes. The president was teasing us. It was, of course, on that issue, in no way a serious comment,” LeBlanc stated, adding that “the president is able to joke like that for us,” indicating positive relations heading into Trump’s second administration.

