Matt Gaetz Joins OAN Primetime Lineup, Show Premieres January 2025

6:36 AM – Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Many have been wondering what Matt Gaetz’s next move was going to be after being nominated for Attorney General. The powerhouse announced on Tuesday that he will join One America News’s prime-time lineup beginning in January with his brand-new program, “The Matt Gaetz Show.” His show is set to air at 6pm Pacific, 9pm Eastern every weeknight.

“OAN is blazing a trail in media, embracing not just traditional news but the platforms where Americans are going—streaming, apps, podcasts, and social media. I couldn’t be more thrilled to join OAN’s forward-thinking team and be part of this revolutionary expansion,” Gaetz stated.

In addition to his brand-new talk show, Gaetz will co-host a weekly podcast with Dan Ball, host of “Real America with Dan Ball.” This vibrant new podcast, also launching in January, will deliver fresh perspectives and unfiltered conversations tailored for Millennials, late Gen Z, and early Gen Xers.

“We’ve been big fans of Matt Gaetz from day one. We admire his leadership and authenticity, and we’re confident he’ll really connect with our viewers. It’s an exciting partnership that’s going to take OAN to the next level,” Ball said.

Gaetz is a former eight-year member of U.S. Congress. He served as the U.S. representative for Florida’s 1st congressional district from 2017 until his resignation in 2024.

His nomination by President-elect Donald Trump to be Attorney General represented the complete promise to end the corruption, politicization, and weaponization of the Department of Justice.

The Republican has made a lasting impact in Congress, as he single handedly initiated the ouster of former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

Read the press release here.

