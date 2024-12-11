Sen. Cornyn Meets With CIA Director Nominee John Ratcliffe

Former U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe (L), U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Central Intelligence Agency, meets with Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on December 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. Trump’s nominees for his incoming administration continue to meet with senators on Capitol Hill, weeks before his inauguration. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Taylor Tinsley

5:55 PM – Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Senator John Cornyn has met with President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA, John Ratcliffe.

Cornyn and Ratcliffe met on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Cornyn says he thinks Ratcliffe is an outstanding pick by Trump, predicting he’s going to be one of the more “boring” confirmation hearings the Senate will have.

The Texas Senator also touched on some of Trump’s other nominees including Kash Patel to lead the FBI and Pam Bondi for Attorney General.

“I want to make sure that we restore the reputation of these agencies, these departments like the FBI and the Department of Justice and the intelligence community that we restore their reputation as non-political institutions,” Senator Cornyn (R-Texas). “It’s really important that they not be political institutions. And um, that’s what I’m asking these nominees about their commitment to doing just that.”

Cornyn went on to say he doesn’t think Trump was elected to maintain the status quo, but that he was elected to change the direction of the country.

