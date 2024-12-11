Bloomberg Report: Elon Musk Becomes First Person To Surpass $400B Net Worth

Elon Musk listens as US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House Republicans. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:48 PM – Wednesday, December 11, 2024

According to a report by Bloomberg News, Elon Musk has now become the first individual to surpass a $400 billion net worth.

Advertisement

Bloomberg reported that a private sale made by SpaceX shares increased the market cap of the company to approximately $350 billion. Musk is believed to own at least 42% of the company.

The report also noted stated that as Tesla hit a new record, Musk’s wealth rose to approximately $440 billion.

However, a different billionaire index tracked by Forbes claimed that Musk’s net worth is at about $369 billion, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ net worth coming in at second place, and Oracle founder Larry Ellison at third place.

Musk has spent much of the year focused on the 2024 election.

Federal Election Commission filings show he spent nearly a quarter of $1 billion helping Donald Trump’s campaign via his pro-First Amendment and pro-Second Amendment PAC, America PAC.

“America PAC was created to support these key values: Secure Borders, Sensible Spending, Safe Cities, Fair Justice System, Free Speech, [and] Self-Protection,” according to the PAC’s website.

Trump has continuously expressed a desire to further uplift these efforts in his incoming administration.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!