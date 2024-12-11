Healthcare Executive ‘Wanted’ Posters Pop Up Around N.Y.C.: ‘CEOs Should Not Feel Safe’

Night view of New York city’s lower Manhattan skyline, with the One World Trade Center skyscraper (center left), seen from Jersey City on January 20, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:30 PM – Wednesday December 11, 2024

“Wanted” posters of top healthcare executives have been popping up around New York City in the wake of the point-blank assassination killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The posters feature pictures of top healthcare CEOs along with an explanation for justifying the murder.

“UnitedHealthcare killed everyday people for the sake of profit. As a result Brian Thompson was denied his claim to life. Who will be denied next?” and “Wall Street CEOs Should Not Feel Safe, Deny, Defend, Depose,” were seen on the posters.

The posters also featured the words “DENY…DEFEND…DEPOSE,” which were the three words engrained on the bullets shot by the suspected gunman, Luigi Mangione, who murdered Thompson outside of a Midtown hotel last week.

Thompson’s photo was crossed out in a red “X” on scaffolding in Lower Manhattan.

In response, health insurance companies have begun removing images of top executives from their websites out of safety concerns.

Although it is currently unclear whether or not the suspected “hitlist” is fear mongering to illicit hysteria or a serious threat, the NYPD issued a warning in response.

“Both prior to and after the suspected perpetrator’s identification and arrest, some online users across social media platforms reacted positively to the killing, encouraged future targeting of similar executives, and shared conspiracy theories regarding the shooting,” the bulletin read.

The NYPD bulletin also showcased examples of individuals expressing justification for why Thompson, a father of two, deserved to be slain.

“My mom was denied chemo multiple times and suffered tremendously they missed her cancer for two years because she was constantly denied… she will have life altering damage because of it. F*** him may he rest in piss,” one person wrote, according to the report.

Officials added that the shooting has the “capacity to inspire a variety of extremists and grievance-driven malicious actors to violence.”

Additionally, law enforcement officials have shared that the sympathetic social media response to Mangione’s assassination could lead extremists to characterize Mangione as a “martyr,” prompting more violence against those in similar positions.

26-year-old Luigi Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania in the days following the murder, and he now faces charges of second-degree murder.

In addition, Mangione-themed merchandise has begun popping up on websites online, prompting online retailer platforms to take the merchandise down. Supporters of Mangione have also started sending “tens of thousands of dollars” to Mangione’s legal defense fund.

