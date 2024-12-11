Inflation Climbs To 2.7% Amid Rising Food And Gas Prices

OAN’s Alicia Summers
4:04 PM – Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Inflation rose for the second consecutive month in November, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showing a 2.7% annual increase—still above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Monthly costs climbed 0.3%, marking the sharpest rise since April, driven by higher food and gas prices. Octavio Marenzi, CEO of Opimas, joins Alicia Summers to discusses whether this signals a reacceleration of inflation, what actions the Federal Reserve might take on interest rates, and the factors behind the recent surge in asset prices like stocks, housing, and crypto.

