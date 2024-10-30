Trump Trolls Biden And Harris By Holding A Press Conference In A MAGA Garbage Truck: ‘This Truck Is In Honor Of Kamala And Joe’

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump holds a press conference from inside trash hauler at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport on October 30, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:55 PM – Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Former President Donald Trump sent a message to Vice President Kamala Harris by riding in a garbage truck to his Wisconsin rally on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

Trump’s garbage truck troll is in response to President Biden calling all Trump supporters “garbage.”

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden stated, prompting Trump’s response.

“How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden,” Trump told the media in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “For Joe Biden to make that statement – it’s really a disgrace.”

The garbage truck Trump took questions in featured a Trump campaign logo, along with multiple American flags.

Trump was able to turn the outrage back on the Democrats following Biden’s comment, which stemmed from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s controversial speech at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, where Hinchliffe made a joke likening Puerto Rico to “floating garbage.”

78-year-old Trump was seen taking questions in the truck while wearing an orange reflective vest.

Additionally, Trump responded to questions about Hinchcliffe’s controversial joke by saying “I love Puerto Rico. And Puerto Rico loves me. I don’t know anything about a comedian.”

“Nobody has done more for Puerto Rico than me. Nobody gets along better with Puerto Rico. They love me and I love them,” he continued.

Trump kept the orange vest for his Wisconsin rally that occurred later on Wednesday evening.

During the Wisconsin rally, the former president revealed why he chose to wear the orange vest to the rally.

“I got in the car and I’m driving over here and I have [the vest] still on and I come into the arena, and I say ‘where’s my jacket? I wanna get out of this thing.’”

Members of Trump’s team suggested that he wear the orange vest on stage.

“I said ‘NO WAY!’ But they said, ‘If you did, it actually makes you look thinner.’ I said, ‘Oh…’ and they got me, when they said I look thinner,” Trump joked on stage. “I may never wear a blue jacket again. I may go in this.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!