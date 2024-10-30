Biden Bites Baby Dressed As Chicken At WH Halloween Event 

US President Joe Biden jokingly bites a baby dressed as a chicken as he hosts a Halloween trick-or-treat event at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 30, 2024. (Photo by TIERNEY CROSS/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:25 PM – Wednesday, October 30, 2024

President Joe Biden has been spotted biting the leg of a baby dressed as a chicken during a trick-or-treat event at the White House.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, a video began circulating on social media where the commander in chief was seen biting a baby’s leg and then the baby was seen giggling. The baby’s mother did not seem to mind the odd interaction, as she began to have small talk with the president afterward.

Later on, another video of Biden putting a baby’s foot in his mouth also began circulating the internet.

Last year, Biden faced criticism for “nibbling” on a young girl in Finland.

A video from the event showed Biden leaning toward a young girl being held by her mother. He appeared to playfully nibble her shoulder several times, causing her to pull back and appear surprised by his actions.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!