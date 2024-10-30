Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Endorses Trump 

Grand Marshal space pioneer Buzz Aldrin drives up Fifth Avenue in a convertible during the Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:15 PM – Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Buzz Aldrin, astronaut and the second human to walk on the moon, has endorsed former President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Aldrin said the United States is facing “difficult realities” domestically and globally, and that the country needs a “proven, serious, tested leader for president.”

The astronaut continued by praising Trump and his support for advances made in the private space sector.

“Over the years, I have seen our government’s approach to space wax and wane, a fluctuating dynamic that has disappointed me from time to time,” Aldrin said in a statement released Wednesday. “But under the first Trump Administration, I was impressed to see how human space exploration was elevated, made a policy of high importance again.”

Aldrin stated that the U.S. had a “revitalized interest in space” during the former president’s time in the Oval Office.

“The Trump Administration also reinstituted the National Space Council, so leading voices could advocate for the importance of space to America,” Aldrin said. “Finally, under President Trump, the Nation’s defense was enhanced with the creation of the U.S. Space Force — increasingly important as space becomes a contested domain.”

“At the same time, I have been enthused and excited by the great advancements in the private sector space economy, led by visionaries like Elon Musk,” he continued. “These are concrete accomplishments that align with my concerns and America’s policy priorities.”

In 2019, Trump invited astronauts to the Oval Office for the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Aldrin, who was at the meeting, also spoke at CPAC in 2016.

“Most citizens rightly consider it an honor to cast their vote for a leader they believe will best serve the Nation — our government by, for and of the people,” the astronaut said. “For me, for the future of our Nation, to meet enormous challenges, and for the proven policy accomplishments above, I believe the nation is best served by voting for Donald J. Trump.”

