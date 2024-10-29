Biden Calls Trump Supporters ‘Garbage’

US President Joe Biden speaks about his Investing in America agenda in Baltimore, Maryland, on October 29, 2024. (Photo by TING SHEN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:28 PM – Tuesday, October 29, 2024

During an interview on CNN, President Joe Biden referred to Donald Trump supporters as “garbage.”

During a virtual Harris campaign call with Voto Latino on Tuesday, Biden took a jab at the 45th president and his supporters, implying that the only “garbage” he sees are those backing Trump.

“Donald Trump has no character. He doesn’t give a damn about the Latino community…just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage?…The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” he stated.

This comment come following a comedic remark made by “Kill Tony” host and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during Trump’s New York Madison Square Garden rally.

Trump’s running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance took to X to share his disgust at Biden’s comment.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

