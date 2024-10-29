Puerto Rico Senator Endorses Trump At Rally

US Shadow Senator from Puerto Rico, Zoraida Buxo Santiago. greets former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on October 29, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:10 PM – Tuesday, October 29, 2024

One of the two “Shadow Senators” of Puerto Rico has endorsed 45th President Donald J. Trump following a joke made by “Kill Tony” host and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during Trump’s New York Madison Square Garden rally.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Republican Shadow Senator Zoraida Buxó spoke at a Trump rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, before the former GOP president took the stage.

She spoke to the people of Pennsylvania since one-quarter of the population of Allentown, 126,000 residents, are of Puerto Rican descent. In the entire Keystone State, about 500,00 residents are Puerto Rican as well.

“We Hispanics are part of the soul of this country. We have made a difference, and we will again make a difference in this coming election to bring about much-needed change,” she said. “I urge you to watch out and stay focused on what is truly important when you go to cast your vote … We need change and Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are not the option to bring about the kind of change that you need and want.” “We need the leadership of Donald J. Trump as our Commander-in-Chief and Dave McCormick for a renewed leadership in the United States Senate,” she concluded.

Shadow Senators are elected officials who are tasked with advocating for their territories. What differentiates them from “regular” Senators, is that they are not seated in the upper chamber.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!