Trump Transition Team Looking For Candidates ‘Loyal’ To MAGA Policies

OAN Staff Jacob Miller

4:54 PM – Tuesday, October 8, 2024

President Donald Trump’s transition team is demanding one thing from potential cabinet members- loyalty to the MAGA mission.

During an interview on Monday, Trump transition team co-chair, Howard Lutnick, said that he’s looking for leaders who completely support Trump and his policies.

Lutnick added that he’s hoping to avoid the high turnover seen in Trump’s first term by looking beyond establishment-leaning Republicans.

Meanwhile, the former president hinted at who he wants to staff a slew of top national security roles.

Lutnick says he wants everyone on the same page so Trump can get his policies implemented as fast as possible.

