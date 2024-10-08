Afghan National Detained For Planning Election Day Terror Attack On Behalf Of ISIS

(Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

3:40 PM – Tuesday, October 8, 2024

The Justice Department has announced that an Afghanistan citizen residing in the United States has been arrested for conspiring an Election Day terrorist attack in the United States. The suspect planned to conduct the attack on behalf of ISIS.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Federal prosecutors arrested 27-year-old Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi for his plot to kill Americans on November 5th.

Tawhedi’s plan seems to have been in the works for awhile as he had liquidated his family’s assets and resettled them overseas in preparation for his plan. Additionally, he had an arsenal of semiautomatic firearms and ammunition that he intended to use when carrying out his attack.

“As charged, the Justice Department foiled the defendant’s plot to acquire semi-automatic weapons and commit a violent attack in the name of ISIS on U.S. soil on Election Day,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland. “We will continue to combat the ongoing threat that ISIS and its supporters pose to America’s national security, and we will identify, investigate, and prosecute the individuals who seek to terrorize the American people. I am deeply grateful to the public servants of the FBI, National Security Division, and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma for their work to disrupt this attack and for the work they do every day to protect our country.” “This defendant, motivated by ISIS, allegedly conspired to commit a violent attack, on Election Day, here on our homeland,” FBI Director Christopher Wray explained.

The 27-year-old first came to the United States on a special immigrant visa in 2021.

In electronic records accessed by the FBI, Tawhedi allegedly was a frequent viewer of ISIS propaganda. He contributed to a charity that “fronts for and funnels money to ISIS.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!