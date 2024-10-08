100-Foot ‘Vote For Trump’ Sign Will Be Lit Up In N.Y. Following Court Victory 

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters as he arrives on stage during a Get Out the Vote Rally March 2, 2024 in Richmond, Virginia. Sixteen states, including Virginia, will vote during Super Tuesday on March 5. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

4:00 PM – Tuesday, October 8, 2024

A judge has ruled that a 100-foot “Vote for Trump” sign will be allowed to be lit up in upstate New York.

On Monday, Montgomery County Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Slezak lifted a temporary restraining order following a city lawsuit against CEO of Sticker Mule, Anthony Constantino.

The city had claimed that Constanino’s “Vote for Trump” sign sitting on top of his firm’s building violated local zoning laws and posed a traffic hazard.

The city, who was represented by attorneys working for Mayor Michael Cinquanti (D-N.Y.), argued that the company did not obtain the required permits to put the sign up. They also said that drivers could be distracted by the sign.

Constantino’s legal team responded to the allegations stating that the sign was far enough from major roads to avoid such risks.

“All I know is tonight the party is on and the lighting will occur and there is no court order prohibiting the lighting and display of the sign,” Sal Ferlazzo, Constantino’s lawyer, said. “So it’s obviously a nice victory for Anthony and his team.”

After Slezak heard arguments in court, she lifted the restraining order and cleared the way for the sign’s lighting.

“We are all set to light it up!” Constantino told The New York Post.

Constantino added that Democrats “want to get rid of free speech and censor America and so the sign now signifies something even bigger than what I thought … In America, I got a First Amendment right.”

“It’s my building,” he continued, “it’s a beautiful sign and whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, the sign is an uplifting thing for community enthusiasm.”

The city has until October 18th to refile the case.

Constantino intends to celebrate the court victory and the sign’s debut by holding a rally with special speakers, including local politicians and athletes.

