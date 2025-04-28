Trump To Sign Executive Order Mandating English Proficiency For Truckers

A truck driver sits in line as he waits to enter a shipping berth at the Port of Oakland on April 18, 2025 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

6:10 PM – Monday, April 28, 2025

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Monday, requiring truckers to speak English proficiently.

Advertisement

The law would replace a 2016 Obama administration memo, which enforced that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration was not allowed to require drivers to proficiently speak English.

“President Trump believes that English is a non-negotiable safety requirement for professional drivers, as they should be able to read and understand traffic signs, communicate with traffic safety officers, border patrol, agricultural checkpoints, and cargo weight-limit station personnel, and provide and receive feedback and directions in English,” a White House document first viewed by Breitbart News explained.

The order states that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will be directed “to rescind and replace guidance to strengthen inspection procedures for compliance with English proficiency requirements,” per the White House document.

The expected order, “mandates revising out-of-service criteria to ensure drivers violating English proficiency rules are placed out-of-service, enhancing roadway safety.”

The transportation secretary will also be given the responsibility of evaluating protocols for the authenticity verification of commercial driver’s licenses (CDL).

Additionally, in March, Trump signed an executive order to establish English as the official language of the United States.

The order reads: “To promote unity, cultivate a shared American culture for all citizens, ensure consistency in government operations, and create a pathway to civic engagement, it is in America’s best interest for the Federal Government to designate one — and only one — official language. Establishing English as the official language will not only streamline communication but also reinforce shared national values, and create a more cohesive and efficient society.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!