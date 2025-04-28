Illinois: 4 Children Dead, 6 Others Injured After Car Crashes Into After-School Program Building 

STOCK IMAGE (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:39 PM – Monday, April 28, 2025

Four children have died and six others have been injured after a car crashed into an after-school program building in Illinois.

According to ABC7 Chicago, a driver crashed into the side of the “Ynot Outdoors Summer And After School Camp” in Chatham, plowing straight through the building.

Four children have been confirmed dead and six others have been rushed to hospitals nearby.

Illinois State Police stated that the deceased victims range from four to 18-years-old.

The driver, who was not injured, was taken into custody at the scene. However, their identity has not been publicly released at this time.

Governor JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) posted on X saying he was aware of the situation and is continuing to monitor it.

“Let’s wrap our arms around the community tonight as we receive updates on the situation,” Pritzker said in a social media post.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

