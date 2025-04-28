Missouri: Patient Fatally Stabs Paramedic Assisting Her In Ambulance

(L) Graham Hoffman. (Photo via: Kansas City Fire Department/ (R) Shanetta Bossell. (Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:40 PM – Monday, April 28, 2025

Graham Hoffman, a 29-year-old paramedic at the Missouri Fire Department, passed away on Sunday following a fatal stabbing by a patient. Authorities announced that after a medical call came in, Hoffman was accompanying the patient to a nearby hospital.

The tragic incident took place in the early hours of April 27th, as Hoffman was responding to a routine police-dispatched medical call.

While en route to the hospital, Shanetta Bossell, 38, whom the paramedics picked up, purportedly stabbed him in the chest while inside the ambulance. Following the stabbing, Hoffman was taken to North Kansas City Hospital, but despite the efforts of the intensive care unit, he passed away from his injuries.

A hospital spokesperson stated that Hoffman’s heart had been directly penetrated by the knife — according to KCTV.

Bossell has been charged with first degree murder, third-degree assault, armed criminal action, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. She now has a $1 million bond.

Additionally, days before being accused of killing Hoffman, on April 23rd, Bossell was charged with assault and resisting arrest, according to KCTV. In another prior incident, she was charged after biting an officer. Bossell’s bond, which was set at $10,000 at the time by Judge Louis Angles, was posted prior to Saturday, April 26th.

Local authorities expressed that they were shocked to hear of Hoffman’s death, particularly the Kansas City Fire Department (KCFD). They posted a photo of him on social media along with their condolences.

“Described as compassionate, caring, loving, and a leader on and off the job by his fellow firefighters and academy classmates,” the KCFD wrote. It is with great sorrow and sadness we announce the passing of KCFD Firefighter Paramedic Graham Hoffman.” “Graham was a dedicated professional who loved serving his city. He will be greatly missed. Funeral details will follow in the coming days. Rest in peace Firefighter Graham Hoffman.”

Hoffman was also praised and lovingly remembered by Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who shared case updates on X.

“That he was taken from us while working to save lives makes this loss all the more painful,” Lucas said, as per Fox News Digital. “This senseless act reminds us of the dangers our first responders face each day. The suspect remains in custody as the police department works with the Clay County Prosecutor toward charges. We will demand accountability be applied not just to the suspect, but also for any steps in the system that fell short.”

