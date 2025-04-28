Philadelphia Eagles Visit WH After Winning 2025 Super Bowl, Trump Discusses ‘Tush Push’ Play 

US President Donald Trump holds up a helmet, flanked by Philadelphia Eagles’ tackle #65 Lane Johnson (R) and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni (L), as he hosts an event celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles, 2025 Super Bowl champions, at the White House on April 28, 2025 (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:08 PM – Monday, April 28, 2025

President Donald Trump discussed the “tush push” football play during the Philadelphia Eagles’ recent visit to the White House.

On Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles made an appearance at the White House to celebrate their 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

“I hope they keep that play, Coach,” Trump said, looking in the direction of the Philadelphia Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni. “They’re talking about getting rid of that play, I understand. They should keep it … I like it. It’s sort of exciting and different.”

The idea to eliminate the tush push play, in which a quarterback is aided on a short-yardage sneak by teammates densely piled up on the line of scrimmage, was tabled at league meetings earlier this spring. The subject is likely to be raised when owners meet in Eagan, Minnesota, in May.

The Eagles have had remarkable success with the play, scoring 27 touchdowns and totaling 92 first downs over the last three years.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for having us here. And we also appreciate the endorsement for the tush push,” Sirianni said a few moments later.

Many coaches, players, and executives traveled to Washington, D.C., for the ceremony.

Additionally, on Sunday, running back Saquon Barkley played golf with President Trump at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, before flying with him on Air Force One.

“I offered him a ride on Air Force One because I was coming down and usually they say, ‘No, no, I don’t think so.’ He said, ‘I’ll take it, sir.’ And he loved it and we loved being together,” Trump said. “He’s a great, young guy and an incredible football player.”

Barkley later posted to X, telling users to “get out of his mentions on social media” after receiving a slew of complaints from lefties for fraternizing with President Trump at his golf course.

“Lol some people are really upset cause I played golf and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT,” Barkley wrote. “Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand.”

“Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have an amazing day.”

Trump also stated that he previously told figures in the New York Giants organization, including coach Brian Daboll, “not to lose Saquon” before he hit free agency.

“They lost Saquon. That was not good. I called that one. That was an easy one to call because he played damn well for the Giants, I can tell you that,” Trump said.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was among the handful of Eagles players that chose not to attend the White House celebration this year. Multiple reports cited White House officials, who said that scheduling conflicts were the reason behind their absences.

