Trump To Hold Fla. Rally At Same Time As 3rd GOP Debate

OAN’s Tom McGrath
4:10 PM – Friday, October 20, 2023
45th President Donald J. Trump will be mingling with supporters in Florida instead of sparring on the debate stage.
On Friday, the Trump campaign announced that he will be taking the stage at 7pm ET in Hialeah, Florida.
At the same time, Trump’s GOP challengers will be taking the debate state nearby in Miami, Florida for the third 2024 presidential primary debate.
Although an official roster has yet to be released, Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) and Vivek Ramaswamy are expected to make the cut.
In the meantime, you can watch the Trump rally here on One America News on Wednesday, November 8th at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT.
