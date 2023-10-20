Judge: Alex Jones Can’t Use Bankruptcy Protection To Avoid Paying Sandy Hook Families

InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court during his trial on September 21, 2022 in Waterbury, Connecticut. Jones is being sued by several victims’ families for causing emotional and psychological harm after they lost their children in the Sandy Hook massacre. A Texas jury last month ordered Jones to pay $49.3 million to the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, one of 26 students and teachers killed in the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

8:45 AM – Friday, October 20, 2023

A Texas judge has ruled that InfoWars host Alex Jones cannot use bankruptcy protection to get out of paying $1.1 billion to families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting.

Advertisement

The decision by the judge is another significant blow to Jones as juries in Connecticut and Texas have punished him over his theories about the nation’s deadliest school shooting. U.S. District Judge Christopher Lopez of Houston issued the ruling Thursday.

The Infowars host filed for bankruptcy last year and financial documents submitted by his attorneys reportedly put his net worth around $14 million.

Lopez ruled that bankruptcy can’t be used to clear a person’s debts and legal judgments “if they result from willful or malicious injury caused by the debtor.”

“The families are pleased with the Court’s ruling that Jones’s malicious conduct will find no safe harbor in the bankruptcy court,” said Christopher Mattei, a Connecticut lawyer for the families. “As a result, Jones will continue to be accountable for his actions into the future regardless of his claimed bankruptcy.”

Meanwhile, Jones’ personal spending showed he spent $93,000 in July alone, according to his monthly financial reports in the bankruptcy case.

Sandy Hook Families have won almost $1.5 billion in multiple lawsuits stemming from last year over repeated theories by Jones claiming the school shooting never happened.

Additionally, the amount of money that Jones owes to the families may continue to go up. He has another pending lawsuit against him in Texas, filed by parents of 6-year-old Nopah Pozner, one of the children killed in the attack. With a trial date still waiting to be set.

Relatives of the families have testified at multiple trials claiming they have been harassed and threatened by Jones’ followers. They have stated they have been accused of being “crisis actors” whose children never existed.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement

Share this post!