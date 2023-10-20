Bidenomics: Mortgage Rates Jump to 8% For First Time In 23 Years

Empty chairs are pictured under a “Bidenomics” sign after US President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his economic agenda at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland, on September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

9:30 AM –Friday, October 20, 2023

The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage rate reached 8% Wednesday morning, according to Mortgage News Daily. That is the highest mark since the year of 2000.

Advertisement

This has come after months of rate increases. Mortgage News Daily shows that the 30-year fixed mortgage rate was below 5% as recently as last April. This jump has been coupled with bond yields rising due to interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Fed has raised rates in an attempt to curb inflation that has plagued the Biden Administration.

Data from Freddie Mac reveals that mortgage rates have risen over the last five consecutive weeks.

This has come after the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), and National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) penned a letter to the Fed expressing concern over its continual rate increases.

“This has exacerbated housing affordability and created additional disruptions for a real estate market that is already straining to adjust to a dramatic pullback in both mortgage origination and home sale volume,” the groups wrote.

The Trump team highlighted the difficulty of buying a home in today’s market, citing that Americans need to make more than $100,000 per year to afford a median-priced home.

A new report from ATTOM showed that homeownership expenses have become increasingly unaffordable in a staggering 79% of US counties.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement

Share this post!