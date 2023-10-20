Biden Funding Request Includes $75B For Ukraine And Israel

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

10:30 AM – Friday, October 20, 2023

President Joe Biden asked Congress for supplemental funding that totals $105 billion, which includes $60 billion to Ukraine and $14 billion to Israel.

The Biden administration made the request on Friday morning, a day after the president gave his second prime-time Oval Office address explaining why the aid was in the best interest of the United States.

“Over the coming weeks, the administration looks forward to continued engagement with members of both parties to reach a comprehensive, bipartisan agreement to fund the Government and invest in critical national priorities,” director of OMB Shalanda Young said in the letter to Congress. “As part of that process, the Congress has an opportunity and obligation to advance our national security by addressing critical needs that should earn Bipartisan support.”

The funding for Israel will be used to strengthen its air and missile defense systems such as the Iron Dome and Iron Beam, an energy laser weapon used in air defense.

Additionally, the money would also be used to help make “cutting-edge” detection technology at the Southern Border and “investigative capabilities to prevent cartels from trafficking fentanyl into the United States.”

The Biden administration also said some of the aid will go to Palestinian refugees in the West Bank and surrounding areas.

“At the same time, we are also requesting support to provide lifesaving humanitarian assistance for civilians impacted by the war in Gaza, who have nothing to do with Hamas and are suffering greatly as well,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on a press call Friday morning. “This budget request will also help the administration enhance embassy security in Israel and for neighboring embassies as we stay vigilant against threats to our personnel who serve our country every day overseas.”

However, the request will not be voted on by Congress anytime soon because of the vacancy of a Speaker of the House.

Jim Jordan failed for a third time on Friday to be elected after only receiving 194 votes, which falls short of the required 217 votes for the majority.

