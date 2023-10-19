Trump Out-Performs Biden On Latest Swing-State Poll

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

6:14 PM – Thursday, October 19, 2023

President Joe Biden is reportedly trailing behind Donald Trump in five of the seven swing states, according to the latest poll from Bloomberg News and Morning Consult.

The poll, which surveyed more than 5,000 registered voters earlier this month and was released Thursday, showed that Trump is ahead of Biden in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Georgia.

Trump also leads Biden in North Carolina, a state that supported him in 2016 and 2020.

The 2024 Republican frontrunner now said to be tied with Biden in Michigan, which is another key state.

Biden is slightly ahead in Nevada, with 46% in favor of the current president. In Michigan, both candidates are tied at 44%, with 8% of the electorate undecided.

Trump leads on the immigration front, followed by the economy, crime, U.S.-China relations, firearms, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and tech company regulation. The 45th president even maintains a four-point advantage on infrastructure, despite Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill being a significant legislative accomplishment.

In contrast, Biden’s primary focus is reportedly on addressing climate change, followed by issues such as healthcare, inclusivity, diversity, and social security. He maintains a slight advantage over Trump in regard to education and schools.

However, swing state voters ranked the economy as their primary concern, with roughly three in four saying it was headed in the wrong direction.

The poll found that voters who said that the economy was their most important issue disapproved of Biden’s economic policies, from 65% to 14%.

51% of swing-state voters said that the national economy was better off under former President Trump.

Overall, just 26% of voters in the poll said “Bidenomics” has been good for the economy, while 49% disapproved of the policies, according to Bloomberg.

