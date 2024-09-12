Trump: There Will Be No Third Debate

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, debates Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, for the first time during the presidential election campaign at The National Constitution Center on September 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Taylor Tinsley

3:50 PM – Thursday, September 12, 2024

45th President Donald Trump has announced that there will be no third presidential debate.

Trump confirmed that he will not spar against Kamala Harris for a second time in a Truth Social post on Thursday. He also reiterated that polls show he won Tuesday night’s debate.

Trump said that when a prize-fighter loses a fight, their first words are “I want a rematch.”

He said that Harris did just that.

Trump went on to say that Harris and President Joe Biden have destroyed the country and that Harris should focus on what she should have done over the last several years during her time in the White House.

