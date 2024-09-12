Trump: There Will Be No Third Debate

OAN Staff Taylor Tinsley
3:50 PM – Thursday, September 12, 2024
45th President Donald Trump has announced that there will be no third presidential debate.
Trump confirmed that he will not spar against Kamala Harris for a second time in a Truth Social post on Thursday. He also reiterated that polls show he won Tuesday night’s debate.
Trump said that when a prize-fighter loses a fight, their first words are “I want a rematch.”
He said that Harris did just that.
Trump went on to say that Harris and President Joe Biden have destroyed the country and that Harris should focus on what she should have done over the last several years during her time in the White House.
