James Comer Pressures FBI To Hand Over Documents On Walz’s Purported ‘Ties To China’

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) listens to testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci. (Photo by ALLISON BAILEY/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:21 PM – Thursday, September 12, 2024

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer, demanded on Thursday in a letter that the FBI provide documents pertaining to Tim Walz, the Democrat nominee for vice president, and his affiliations with another research institute in China that partners with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), understood to be where the global COVID-19 virus originated.

Back on August 16th, Comer (R-Ky.) wrote FBI Director Christopher Wray to ask for more details surrounding Walz’s contacts with China when he was the governor of Minnesota. After the letter was sent, the Washington Examiner also published an article about his support of the Hormel Institute, a joint venture between WIV and the Chinese Community Party.

“The FBI’s silence regarding Mr. Walz’s documented relations with CCP affiliates is inexcusable,” Comer wrote in the Thursday letter. “Recent reports indicate Mr. Walz, while in Congress, ‘helped secure over $2 million’ and ‘pushed for a $5 million federal earmark’ for the Hormel Institute, which is a ‘Minnesota-based medical research center with a history of working with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China,'” Comer said to Wray. “The Wuhan Institute of Virology is closely connected to the CCP and has been implicated in the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to Comer, Walz has reportedly gone on thirty trips to China, including one for his honeymoon and one to organize yearly student excursions while he was a teacher at Alliance High School in Nebraska.

An excursion in 1993, according to Comer, was “paid in part by the Chinese government.”

Comer also brought up Walz’s fellowship at Macao Polytechnic University, which is associated with China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a political warfare initiative, Newsmax reported.

In his letter, Comer stated that there could be evidence of further Chinese involvement, and he requested those FBI papers by September 19th in order to conduct an investigation.

“The Committee is concerned that Mr. Walz’s involvement with Chinese entities and officials may have allowed the CCP to influence his decision-making as a congressman and governor and potentially would allow the CCP to influence the White House should Mr. Walz be elected vice president,” Comer stated.

