5:40 PM – Thursday, September 12, 2024

On the anniversary of January 6th, 2021, members of Congress will convene on Capitol Hill to certify the electoral votes in the 2024 election. The entire force of the federal government will be behind the security protocols.

According to the U.S. Secret Service, the secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, declared the 2025 certification process a special national security event last week in response to a request by the Mayor of the District of Columbia (D.C.) Muriel Bowser.

The designation is only held for important occasions, such as NATO summits, Super Bowls, and presidential inaugurations.

Increased personnel on the ground, wider security perimeters, and the use of technologies to find possible materials used for weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) are all part of the security measures for these events.

The decision was made public on Wednesday by the Secret Service, which oversees security operations for events with the NSSE classification.

The agency stated that the designation had been recommended by multiple legislative studies, including one from the U.S. House Select Committee on January 6th, which was comprised of members that were appointed by the former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Details surrounding the breach of the U.S. Capitol, which Democrats, and some anti-Trump “Republicans” like Liz Cheney, claim was a vicious domestic terrorism incident, has prompted immense skepticism from the public in regards to how things truly transpired on January 6th.

Recently in the debates, Trump also maintained that Nancy Pelosi was in charge of deploying the National Guard on that controversial day; however, she did not, and decided to shift the blame onto Donald Trump instead.

“At one point [during the breach], Pelosi said of President Donald Trump, ‘I’m gonna punch him out,'” according to AP News.

The Wall Street Journal even wrote on September 11th: “Pelosi was among those in charge of security at the Capitol and Bowser [the D.C. Mayor] was tasked with deploying D.C. police officers and other local law enforcement.”

“I wasn’t responsible for security. Nancy Pelosi was responsible. She didn’t do her job,” Trump asserted.

“After the dust settled from the breach of the Capitol, she spent 20 million taxpayer dollars for her January 6 Select Committee to create a narrative that shifted the blame on President Trump. The Democrats’ partisan select committee went to great lengths to suppress and hide evidence that didn’t support their predetermined narrative about that day, including this video of Speaker Pelosi admitting that she was responsible for the security failures at the Capitol. My committee will continue to investigate and expose all the facts. The American people deserve the truth,” the Committee on House Administration announced on June 11th, 2024. “This video shows Pelosi in a moment of leadership, acknowledging that as Speaker of the House, it was her responsibility to ensure the safety of Members of Congress that day and every other day. However, Pelosi never publicly took responsibility. Instead, Pelosi created the January 6 Select Committee with the purpose of publicly blaming Donald Trump for her own failures,” they continued.

Members on Capitol Hill and U.S. Capitol Police have now been preparing for their 2025 certification. Over the past year, they have placed a greater emphasis on these preparations, attending seminars and other exercises, a person familiar with the process told CNN.

The U.S. Attorney in D.C. has charged over 1,500 people so far with crimes related to the breach, the outlet added.

According to the source, the Capitol Police Inauguration Task Force, which is also in charge of security preparations for January 6th, has already begun sharing security plans with federal partners in addition to law enforcement partners like the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C.

“National Special Security Events are events of the highest national significance,” said Eric Ranaghan, the special agent in charge of the USSS Dignitary Protective Division. “The U.S. Secret Service, in collaboration with our federal, state, and local partners, are committed to developing and implementing a comprehensive and integrated security plan to ensure the safety and security of this event and its participants.”

