Gov. Hochul To Undergo Procedure Following Skin Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Make Sure Your Kids Are Protected’

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul arrives for the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:43 PM – Thursday, September 12, 2024

Democrat New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday she has basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.

Advertisement

Following a public safety press conference in Manhattan, Hochul (D-N.Y.) explained to reporters that her physician discovered the skin cancer just “a few weeks ago.”

“A tiny, tiny speck on my nose, you can’t even see it,” Hochul stated, adding that she will undergo a procedure to remove the tumor on Friday morning out of “excess of precaution.”

Basal cell carcinoma is a malignant type of cancer that usually develops following overexposure to UV rays.

The New York governor continued, stating that she won’t miss a beat, as the minor surgery will allow her to return to work the same day.

“I’ll be out of commission for about an hour or two tomorrow morning,” Hochul explained, claiming that when she returns “there will be a bandage on my nose.”

The governor utilized the announcement to warn the public, and especially children, to undergo routine screenings and to prioritize sun protection, especially if their families have a history of skin cancer or disease.

“There’s about 6 million diagnoses a day from the CDC and I want to make sure everybody’s smart about this. Use your suntan lotion,” Hochul continued. “Make sure your kids are protected. For the Irish it’s very common, just about everybody in my family.”’

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!