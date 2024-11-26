Trump: The New York Times Needs To Apologize For ‘Getting Years Of Trump Coverage Wrong’

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to a Q&A with Pastor Paula White at the National Faith Advisory Summit on October 28, 2024 in Powder Springs, Georgia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:33 PM – Tuesday, November 26, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has called on The New York Times to “apologize” for “getting years of Trump coverage wrong.”

On Tuesday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the outlet needs to “apologize” for “years” of coverage about him that has been “so wrong.”

“Will the failing New York Times apologize to its readers for getting years of ‘Trump’ coverage so wrong. They write such phony ‘junk,’ knowing full well how incorrect it is, only meaning to demean,” Trump wrote.

He went on to call out Maggie Haberman, a senior political correspondent at the New York Times, who has focused much of her reporting on him.

“They do no fact checking, because facts don’t matter to them. I don’t believe I’ve had a legitimately good story in the NYT for years, AND YET I WON, IN RECORD FASHION, THE MOST CONSEQUENTIAL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN DECADES. WHERE IS THE APOLOGY?” Trump continued.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, The New York Times responded to the President-elect’s remarks.

“As an independent news organization The New York Times doesn’t produce stories that are ‘good’ or ‘bad,’ only reporting that is true. Maggie Haberman and her colleagues have an unrivaled record of providing deeply-reported and authoritative coverage. Every president has complaints about coverage but this work has been widely recognized as fair, accurate and unflinching,” the spokesperson said.

The New York Times has recently been under fire for a fact-check on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s claim that Froot Loops uses different ingredients in their U.S. products than in their Canadian products.

“Mr. Kennedy has singled out Froot Loops as an example of a product with too many artificial ingredients, questioning why the Canadian version has fewer than the U.S. version,” the Times’ report read. “But he was wrong. The ingredient list is roughly the same, although Canada’s has natural colorings made from blueberries and carrots while the U.S. product contains red dye 40, yellow 5 and blue 1 as well as Butylated hydroxytoluene, or BHT, a lab-made chemical that is used ‘for freshness,’ according to the ingredient label.”

The Washington Post said in a statement by Kennedy Jr. that he was referring to the differences in food dyes in the American and Canadian versions of the cereal.

