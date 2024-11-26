Ryan Routh, Second Failed Trump Assassin, Shares Letter From Jail Explaining His Motives

Ryan Routh. (Photo via: Martin County Sheriff’s Office)

4:53 PM – Tuesday, November 26, 2024

In an unsettling letter from jail, Ryan Routh, who is accused of taking part in the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life, linked himself to the now-deceased 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, the 47th president-elect’s first failed assassin.

In the letter, Routh initially blames the “two-party system” for his own actions.

After attempting to assassinate Trump at his Florida golf property earlier this year, Routh, 58, wrote the letter to Politico reporter Ankush Khardori from a federal jail facility in Miami, Florida, where he is still awaiting trial.

Before a Secret Service agent spotted a rifle “poking out of the tree line” on September 15th, waiting for Trump while he was playing golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, Routh had set up shop in a wooded area close to the club for approximately 12 hours, according to police-gathered cell phone data.

However, Routh was not able to fire any shots. He also fled after the agent fired towards his weapon.

Despite his admitted hatred for Trump, whom he referred to as a “dictator,” Routh condemned the U.S. “two-party system” and claimed that he has no affiliation with the Democrat Party in the four-page letter, in which he repeatedly refers to himself as the “Alleged Trump shooter.”

“Routh first registered to vote in North Carolina in 1988 as a Democrat, according to records provided to FactCheck.org by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. He changed his party affiliation to “unaffiliated” in 2002 and was removed from the voter rolls the following year due to a felony conviction… But, starting in 2019, Routh began making modest donations — totaling about $140 — to support Democrats,” according to FactCheck.org.

Yet, this is what Routh had to say in regards to his party affiliation.

“A guard [in] Palm Beach asked jokingly if I was a democrat — I said, ‘NO — Independent — I vote for the best candidate,’” the jailed man stated.

At one point in the letter, Routh also associates himself with Crooks, who was shot dead by Secret Service counter snipers after one of Crooks’ bullets miraculously skimmed past Trump’s right ear as he was speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Routh described himself and Crooks as two men “ready to die for freedom and democracy.”

If Trump had not turned his head at the exact time he did, it would have easily killed him, according to firearm experts who spoke with the press.

50-year-old fire chief Corey Comperatore, the now-deceased victim who was killed at the same Pennsylvania rally after Crooks’ bullets soared through the air, reportedly spent his final moments diving in front of his family in order to protect them. There were also two other injured men who were rushed to the hospital following the incident.

The president-elect’s ear began bleeding profusely, shown by the recording news feeds, but thanks to Trump’s medical doctors, he made a quick recovery.

Routh stated in the pre-election letter that the nation must “remove the power of our military by the President and place it with Congress before January” if Trump were to win.

“We must limit all Presidential power before Trump seizes our country,” Routh added.

In another section of the letter, Routh continued to blast the two-party system, saying that it “is designed to exclude most everyone” and that’s how we ended up “with such flawed candidates.”

“My entire life has been plagued by D’s and R’s. It seems not long ago there was a push for the libertarian party and now a green party and maybe Truth party. But for some reason our leaders have not allowed any other party [to] be recognized in any race,” he continued.

He then demands that “Israel stop their attacks and demand that all parties come to the table and find common ground,” Routh wrote. He also urged Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet up with “the new president of Iran and Hamas, Hezbollah and [the Houthis for] as long as it takes.”

Ryan Routh’s son, Oran Routh, was taken into custody in September on federal charges of possessing child pornography.

“Investigators say they discovered ‘hundreds’ of files with child pornography during a search of Oran Routh’s residence in Guilford County, North Carolina,” ABC News reported.

