Trump Jr. Suggests WH Press Room Could ‘Replace’ Typical Media Journalists With Podcasters

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:59 PM – Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Donald Trump Jr. has suggested that the White House briefing room could possibly replace journalists with podcasters.

During his own podcast “Triggered With Donald Trump Jr.,” the president-elect’s oldest son suggested that talks have been underway to fill the press room with recognizable podcasters known for giving Trump a fair chance to explain his actions, statements, and proposals, rather than the sort of left-wing journalists who ask demeaning and defamatory questions based on mainstream media dramatizations.

The topic arose when Trump Jr.’s co-host, Michael Knowles, suggested it was time to “take away some people’s seats.” Trump Jr. revealed that the matter was discussed on a recent flight with his father, the 47th president-elect, as well as Elon Musk.

“I was on the plane with my father [Trump] … and we were talking about the podcast world and some of our friends and [Joe] Rogan and guys like you [Knowles].” “Given how the media has behaved… We had the conversation about opening up the press room to a lot of these ‘independent’ journalists,” Trump Jr. added.

Soon after, Trump Jr. also suggested that he could be one of the individuals in the White House briefing room, but soon realized that this might not be permitted, backtracking that suggestion. In any case, he added that making this sort of drastic change could “blow up some heads.”

The White House Correspondents’ Association, which operates independently, has traditionally handled press credentials for journalists covering the Oval Office. The organization, which was founded in 1914, does not typically fill the 49 seats in the White House Briefing Room with podcasters like Joe Rogan, the world’s most popular podcaster, according to the On The Fly streaming blog.

It’s unclear whether the free-spirited, pro-free speech Rogan would consider leaving his comfortable Austin, Texas, studio for Washington, D.C., to report on the White House. How much control the incoming Trump administration will have in general, in relation to the briefing room, is also unknown.

