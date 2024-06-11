Trump Team Seeks Dismissal Of Fla. Docs Case Over Evidence Tampering

Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a rally for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) at the Miami-Dade Country Fair and Exposition on November 6, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

4:50 PM – Tuesday, June 11, 2024

One day after a motion to dismiss the Florida classified documents case was rejected, Trump’s legal team tried again.

On Tuesday, Trump’s attorneys filed another motion to dismiss the case. This time, his team filled it over what they call illegal actions by the Department of Justice in its failure to preserve the boxes taken from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

“President Trump’s attorneys have filed a powerful motion asking Judge Cannon to fully and completely dismiss the “boxes” Hoax due to the illegal actions by Crooked Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice in its shocking failure to preserve the boxes taken from President Trump’s home in the unconstitutional and unAmerican raid on Mar-a-Lago,” Steven Cheung, Trump’s communications director, wrote in a press release.

In May, Special counsel Jack Smith’s office admitted that key evidence in the case had been altered or manipulated in the time after its seizure.

“The prosecution team destroyed exculpatory evidence supporting one of the most basic defenses available to President Trump in response to the politically motivated charges in this case,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in the filing.

Prosecutors have also admitted that they misled the court.

Trump’s team has filed multiple motions for the case to be dismissed. All attempts have so far failed.

