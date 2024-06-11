New King Charles Portrait ‘Vandalized’ By Animal Rights Activists

A visitor takes a picture with a mobile phone of the new official portrait of King Charles III, painted by British artist Jonathan Yeo, displayed at the Philip Mould gallery, on Pall Mall, central London, on May 16, 2024 following its official unveiling two days ago at Buckingham Palace. The official portrait was commissioned in 2020 to celebrate the then Prince of Wales’s 50 years as a member of The Drapers’ Company in 2022. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:01 PM – Tuesday, June 11, 2024

On Tuesday, while it was on show at a gallery in London, a new painting of King Charles III was quickly “defaced” by animal rights activists.

A speech bubble with the words “No cheese, Gromit. Look at all this cruelty on RSPCA farms!” and the face of Wallace from the cartoon Wallace and Gromit were pasted over the king’s face by two men who the British media claimed were members of the “Animal Rising” group.

However, since the add-on graphics were merely pasted or taped on, it is probable that the painting can be easily restored without any damage left behind. It is unclear if there was glass covering the painting.

The British artist Jonathan Yeo’s painting received mixed responses when it was first announced and displayed last month.

The artwork, which is on display at the Philip Mould Gallery in London, depicts Charles emerging from a flaming red background with what appears to be a butterfly landing on his right shoulder.

Nevertheless, the portrait appeared to depict King Charles “bathing in blood,” according to some social media users, while others bluntly expressed that it was the worst royal portrait they had ever seen.

In social media posts, the activist organization took credit for the vandalism, citing their recent research on the “RSPCA Assured” label, which is meant to denote high standards for animal welfare and is affixed to certain food goods.

“The group has called on King Charles to suspend his support of the RSPCA charity, of which he is a royal patron, claiming its own investigation into 45 farms in Britain that carry the RSPCA Assured certification ‘found instances of poor animal welfare’ on each farm,” according to CBS News.

