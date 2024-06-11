Survey: 26% Of ‘Gen Z’ Job Applicants Bring A Parent To Interviews

Stock Image. (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:39 PM – Tuesday, June 11, 2024

A recent survey found that a percentage of Gen Z applicants required assistance from their parent(s) during job interviews.

Advertisement

“In 2024, [those in] Generation Z are between the ages of 12 and 27, while the next generation of Millennials are between the ages of 28 and 43,” according to beresfordresearch.com.

According to a survey conducted by Resume Templates, 26% of Gen Z respondents actually involve their parents in the interview process; 31% of those respondents had their parents join them for a virtual interview; and 29% of those respondents had their parents accompany them to an in-person interview.

Of the participants who reported having a parent accompany them to a face-to-face interview, 37% mentioned having their parents visit the workplace, and 26% mentioned having a parent physically sit in the interview room.

Of those who reported having their parent(s) with them during a virtual interview, 29% reported having their parent alongside them on camera, and 71% stated that their parent was off camera.

The survey found that most parents who were on camera had direct conversations with the recruiting manager as well.

“It’s understandable, parents wanting to ensure that their child does well in an interview or that an employer is reputable. Conversely, it’s hard to see where a parent being directly involved in an interview is appropriate,” executive resume writer Andrew Stoner told Resume Templates. “It does not signal confidence to a hiring company on behalf of the child. I recommend a ‘help at a distance’ approach of being available and advising the child during the recruiting process.”

Meanwhile, on social media platforms, those born into the Millennial generation chimed in on the survey results and expressed annoyance rather than partaking in the anticipated mockery of the younger generation.

“Wow. Parents of Gen-Zers actually care about their kids’ mental health and seeing them succeed in the workforce. Must be nice… I’m a millennial and when my parents heard that I was having trouble finding a job they just laughed at me and shrugged,” said one user on X (Twitter).

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!