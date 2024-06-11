Bond Set At $5M For Ohio Woman Accused Of Fatally Stabbing 3-Year-Old Boy

(Photo Credit: North Olmsted Police Department)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

2:30 PM – Tuesday, June 11, 2024

The woman accused of fatally stabbing a three-year-old boy outside of an Ohio supermarket was given a $5 million bail after smirking in court.

33-year-old Bionca Ellis initially appeared in court virtually on Monday.

She refused to lift her head up or acknowledge the judges questions. Her lawyer highlighted that Ellis had “notable mental health problems” and she was eventually brought into the courtroom to appear in person.

As the judge asked Ellis if she pleaded guilty or not guilty, “Si” was her response, which is Spanish for “yes.”

Ellis also repeatedly smiled and made eye contact with cameras in the courtroom.

Police arrested Ellis last week, after what appears to have been a random attack.

Ellis can be seen walking around the store on surveillance footage, but no one around seems to notice the giant knife in her hand.

Authorities said she stole the knife from a local thrift store.

As soon as she spots Margot Wood pushing her three-year-old son Julian in a shopping cart, Ellis turns around and begins to follow them.

Ellis attacked both of them as Margot was opening the trunk to put groceries away.

Margot survived her injuries, but Julian was fatally stabbed.

Ellis is facing two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felony assault, one count of endangering children, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of misdemeanor theft.

Julian’s father also spoke in court on Monday, pleading for the judge to give no bail.

“Do whatever you can to keep this monster behind bars,” he said.

Despite his request, Ellis’s bond was set at $5 million.

If convicted she could face the death penalty.

