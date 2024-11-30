Trump Taps CEO Charles Kushner As U.S. Ambassador To France

Charles Kushner (C) wades though the media with his legal team and wife to the U.S. District Courthouse August 18, 2004 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Bailey Broadwater

1:00 PM – Saturday, November 30, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped real estate CEO Charles Kushner to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to France.

Advertisement

In a post to Truth Social on Saturday, Trump touted Kushner’s impressive business accolades, including founding one of the largest privately held real estate firms.

The 45th and 47th president added that Kushner is a strong leader and deal maker who will serve as a “great asset to our oldest ally.”

Kushner’s son, Jared, worked closely with the incoming president during his first term, serving as a senior advisor and as director of the Office of American Innovation.

Jared is married to Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!