Cartel Infighting Causes Uptick Of Violence In Mexico

Cars burnt and destroyed during the operation to arrest Ovidio Guzman, aka “El Raton” (The Mouse), son of jailed drug trafficker Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, are seen in the Jesus Maria area in Culiacan, Sinaloa State, Mexico, on January 7, 2023 (Photo by JUAN CARLOS CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Jacob Miller

10:41 AM – Saturday, November 30, 2024

Mexican authorities have warned of increasing drug cartel violence.

Advertisement

Officials say there’s been an up-tick in cartel-related attacks over the past few weeks, especially in the state of Sinaloa.

Just this week, eight people, including a police officer, were killed.

One shooting on Thursday left three of the victims dead. Additionally, five other bodies were found earlier in the week with signs of torture.

Authorities are urging other law enforcement officers to remain vigilant, stressing they are the ones responsible for public safety.

“We have already spoken with all the staff. The first step in ensuring safety for all of us is to take care of ourselves by being vigilant and aware,” Leoncio Pedro Garcia, Under Secretary of Security of the State of Sinaloa said. “If we do not prioritize our own safety, we cannot ensure the safety of our team members in each unit, and we will be even less able to provide safety to the public, which is our main goal.”

Authorities also warned that the rise in violence seems to stem from rival factions within the Sinaloa cartel taking their fights to the streets.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!