Arctic Blast Dumps 40 Inches Of Snow On Great Lakes, NSW Warns Residents

OAN Staff Eddie Padilla

12:33 PM – Saturday, November 30, 2024

The National Weather Service has issued a lake effect snow warning across the Great Lakes region.

In an X post on Friday, the National Weather Service said heavy snowstorms have developed downwind of the Great Lakes and could make traveling in the area difficult or impossible.

The warning, which lasts through the weekend, extends to counties in at least five states including Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York.

Lake effect snow is caused by cold air moving across the warmer waters of the Great Lakes. It forms clouds that produce two to three inches of snow per hour.

So far, in parts of Pennsylvania, snowfall totals have already exceeded 40 inches.

New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) officials have asked individuals to stay off the roads.

