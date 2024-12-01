Trump Announces Massad Boulos, Tiffany Trump’s Father-In-Law, As Senior Adviser On Arab And Middle East Affairs

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump greets supporters during a campaign event at the Rocky Mount Event Center on October 30, 2024 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:57 AM – Sunday, December 1, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has announced Lebanese American businessman Massad Boulos will be serving as his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

On Sunday, Trump announced his pick in a post on Truth Social.

“Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene,” Trump said.

“He has been a longtime proponent of Republican and Conservative values, an asset to my Campaign, and was instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American Community,” he added.

Boulos, Tiffany Trump’s father-in-law, met with Arab American and Muslim leaders several times during the election campaign.

He will most likely collaborate with Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, who was appointed last month.

This is the second time in recent days that Trump chose the father-in-law of one of his children to serve in his administration. On Saturday, Trump announced Charles Kushner, father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, as his pick for Ambassador to France.

