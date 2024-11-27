Censored to Death: OAN fights NewsGuard for survival

The radical left is trying to shut down all opposition in the media and are using services like NewsGuard to target One America News.

Join OAN’s Pearson Sharp as he explains how the internet fact-checker is nothing more than a tool for censorship in this report first shared in 2023.

