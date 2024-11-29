Trump Spends Thanksgiving With His Family And Elon Musk At Mar-A-Lago

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
9:56 AM – Friday, November 29, 2024
Donald Trump celebrated Thanksgiving with his family and Tesla founder Elon Musk at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Advertisement
On Thursday, the duo could be seen on video dancing to his campaign theme song ‘YMCA’ during their Thanksgiving dinner.
Sitting at the President-elect’s table was Musk, his mother Maye Musk, Trump’s son Barron and his wife Melania Trump. The group was surrounded by members of the Mar-a-Lago club, including actor Sylvester Stallone.
Trump’s daughter Tiffany, his son Eric and his daughter-in-law Lara was also spotted at the Thanksgiving celebration.
Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts
Advertisements below