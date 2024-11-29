Trump Spends Thanksgiving With His Family And Elon Musk At Mar-A-Lago

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

9:56 AM – Friday, November 29, 2024

Donald Trump celebrated Thanksgiving with his family and Tesla founder Elon Musk at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

On Thursday, the duo could be seen on video dancing to his campaign theme song ‘YMCA’ during their Thanksgiving dinner.

Sitting at the President-elect’s table was Musk, his mother Maye Musk, Trump’s son Barron and his wife Melania Trump. The group was surrounded by members of the Mar-a-Lago club, including actor Sylvester Stallone.

Trump’s daughter Tiffany, his son Eric and his daughter-in-law Lara was also spotted at the Thanksgiving celebration.

