Mexican Pres. Sheinbaum Gives Update On Phone Call With Trump

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum listens to a question during her daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on November 6, 2024. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Rayana Unutoa

10:58 AM – Friday, November 29, 2024

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has given an update on her phone call with Donald Trump.

Advertisement

During a Thursday press conference, Sheinbaum said the two did not talk about the issue of tariffs. She assured that the two had a friendly conversation.

The pair reportedly discussed migration at the Southern border and the fentanyl crisis.

Sheinbaum has made it clear that Mexico’s stance is not to close the borders but to build bridges between governments and their peoples.

“What I proposed to President Trump is the migration strategy that has been strengthened since January 2024 in response to an increase in migration that occurred particularly in the last months of 2023,” she said. “We are strengthening this integral strategy, which consists of several actions, one of which has to do with working with other countries, particularly with the support that the Mexican government provides through AMEXCID, particularly to Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala in two main programs.”

This comes after Trump said on Wednesday, that Sheinbaum agreed to stop migration through Mexico and the Southern border in an effort to stop the massive drug flow.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts



Advertisements below

Share this post!