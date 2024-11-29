Thanksgiving Tragedy: Texas Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Injured

(Photo by KRISTON JAE BETHEL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:57 AM – Friday, November 29, 2024

Two people were killed and two were left wounded after a shooting took place in San Antonio, Texas, Thanksgiving morning.

The shooting began around 8 a.m. in the city’s east side at a home off Potomac Street near St. James Street, KABB-TV reported.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said four people were found shot.

“All the individuals involved in this incident knew each other, including the shooter,” he told reporters at the crime scene.

The suspected shooter was said to be a man in his 20s and he was leaving the home when he allegedly opened fire.

The gunman was then taken into police custody.

“I can’t remember the number of times I’ve called out on Thanksgiving for something like this, but it seems to happen all too frequently,” the chief said.

Meanwhile, the investigation is still ongoing and details about what led to the shooting have not been revealed.

