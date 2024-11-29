Costco Recalls Over 10K Batches Of Organic Eggs Over Salmonella Concerns

A Costco store is seen on September 23, 2022 in Monterey Park, California. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

7:57 AM – Friday, November 29, 2024

Over 10,000 batches of Costco eggs from a New York farm are being recalled over fears they could be contaminated with salmonella.

Advertisement

The potentially contaminated batches of Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture-raised eggs were sold in 25 Costco stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee from Friday last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned Wednesday.

The recall of 10,800 cartons were initiated by New York-based Handsome Brook Farms when it realized that eggs not meant for sale were accidentally shipped out, the FDA said.

Meanwhile, no one has reported becoming sick as of now. However, salmonella “can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” the recall notice warned.

Even healthy people “often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain,” the FDA notes.

Additionally, shoppers have been told to check their cartons for the Julian code 327 and a use-by date of January 5, 2025 to confirm if they have purchased the potentially contaminated eggs.

Handsome Brook Farms is ensuring “additional supply chain controls and retraining “are being put in place to prevent a similar incident from happening again, according to the statement.

This recall comes after another recent outbreak of salmonella in eggs happened in 12 states. In that particular outbreak it reported 93 illnesses and 34 hospitalizations. However, the eggs were from Milo’s Poultry Farms, which are no longer on the shelves.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!